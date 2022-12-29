'More yards out there for us to get': Ravens finding success in the running game at the right time

BALTIMORE – There's no secret that the running game is the Ravens' bread and butter, especially as long as quarterback Lamar Jackson is out of action.

The Ravens' game-day goal is to pound the football on the ground with their dynamic running backs, athletic quarterbacks and physical offensive line.

That combination has helped the Ravens win seven of their last nine games, and led them to another playoff berth.

In last week's 17-9 win over Atlanta, the Ravens racked up 115 rushing yards, paced by Gus Edwards' 99 yards.

The Ravens (10-5), still in contention for the AFC North title with two games remaining, host Pittsburgh on Sunday Night and then division-leader Cincinnati next week.

Jackson's status is uncertain for this week after he missed another practice on Wednesday. If he can't go, the Ravens will once again turn to Tyler Huntley.

The last time the Ravens played the Steelers, running back J.K. Dobbins racked up 120 rushing yards with a touchdown in their 16-14 win in Pittsburgh.

Dobbins credits the offensive line – led by Ronnie Stanley, Tyler Linderbaum, Ben Powers, Kevin Zeitler and Morgan Moses – for the ground game success.

"It definitely makes me feel super comfortable," Dobbins said. "I trust in those guys and I know they are playing for me and I play for them."

The Ravens are second in the NFL averaging 166 rushing yards per game.

Jackson leads the team with 764 rushing yards, but Dobbins, Edwards and Kenyon Drake all have more than 400 rushing yards

"It makes us that much better," Dobbins said. "They have been doing an outstanding job. I appreciate the work they have been doing and I don't have any of those numbers without them."

As we approach the end of the regular season and head to the playoffs, Linderbaum emphasized how important it is to have a strong running game against some physical opponents.

"Especially this time of the year, being able to run the football, being capable of running the football is important," Linderbaum said. "We are starting to gel and improve on some things but there are still some stuff we can get better at and still some more yards out there for us to get."