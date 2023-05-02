'More than a bike race': Maryland Cycling Classic returns to Baltimore over Labor Day weekend

BALTIMORE -- America's top-ranked cycling race, the Maryland Cycling Classic, is returning to Baltimore for its second year.

The course ends in the Inner Harbor.

It's a replica of last year's course with plenty of challenging areas.

On Labor Day weekend, more than 100 world-class professional cyclists will zip through the streets of Baltimore in the Maryland Cycling Classic presented by United Health Care.

Last year, the cycling race drew about 70,000 spectators.

"This is a huge international sporting event, hitting the streets of Baltimore County and Baltimore City and the great state of Maryland," said Terry Hasseltine, President of Sport and Entertainment Corporation of Maryland.

On Sunday, Sept. 3, cyclists will take off from Kelly Bbenefits in Sparks, Baltimore County and race down the 124-mile route into the Harbor East district of Baltimore City, finishing along East Pratt Street at Market Place in Baltimore's Inner Harbor.

But the festivities start days before the race, beginning with a community engagement day on Thursday, August 31.

That's when athletes and community ambassadors will visit select schools in Baltimore City and Baltimore County to teach kids about bike and helmet safety.

On Friday, September 1, the Community Bike Jam will be at Patterson Park.

Then, on Saturday, September 2, the United Health Care Children's Fund Bridges of Hope Charity Ride presented by Kelly Benefits, followed by an opening ceremony and team introduction in Harbor East.

The race on Sunday, September 3, will be accompanied by a festival at the Inner Harbor.

"This is more than a bike race, this is about engaging with our communities, providing bikes to our youth," Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said. "So we thank you United Healthcare and the Vlassic for again making this a holistic event that brings together tens and hundreds of thousands of people together here and across the world."

At Tuesday's press conference, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said the return of this event is instrumental in Baltimore becoming a premier location for world class entertainment and sports.

"They saw a beaming, beautiful Baltimore, and I want them to see that again this year, as we have more people come down here to enjoy the Maryland Cycling Classic as we again showcase that our city, our region, our state can be compared to by none," Mayor Scott said.