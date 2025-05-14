More storm chances across Maryland to end the week

We're tracking a few showers and thunderstorms this evening, mainly south and west of the city. Some of that activity could linger into the overnight hours, but most of the region will remain dry. Overnight lows will settle in the 60s under mostly cloudy skies.

Thursday starts off with a chance for morning showers under overcast conditions. By afternoon, we'll see a few breaks in the clouds and the possibility of a stray shower or storm. Most areas should stay dry, with highs reaching near 80 degrees.

Watching a Storm Threat Friday Morning

We're closely monitoring the potential for storms Friday morning, depending on how storms to our west evolve Thursday afternoon and evening. If they hold together, some of that activity could move into our area early Friday in a weakened state.

Expect overcast skies and scattered morning showers, followed by gradual improvement as the day goes on. Whether additional rain develops in the afternoon will depend on how widespread the morning storms become. Highs will top out in the low to mid-80s. A strong storm or two can't be ruled out if new development occurs.

Preakness Stakes Weekend Forecast

Saturday brings another chance for an isolated storm, just in time for The Preakness Stakes. Otherwise, it'll be a warm day with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid-80s.

Behind that system, we'll turn breezy, sunny, and cooler on Sunday. Expect highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Overnight lows will dip back into the 50s both Saturday and Sunday night.

Looking Ahead

We're expecting beautiful weather to start the new workweek. Monday will feature plenty of sunshine and highs in the 70s. Clouds increase a bit Tuesday, but conditions will remain dry.

Our next chance for rain arrives Wednesday, with scattered showers possible and highs in the 60s and 70s.