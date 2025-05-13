Baltimore Orioles postpone game due to widespread rain as more wet weather expected this week

More rain chances expected for Maryland this week

A slow-moving upper-level low continues to bring widespread rain to the Baltimore region Tuesday, with moderate to heavy downpours possible through the evening.

Rainfall totals by Wednesday morning could approach 3 inches in localized areas, with most spots picking up around 2 inches — a much-needed boost for the region's moisture levels after being nearly 5 inches below normal for the year.

Showers will taper off overnight, becoming more widely scattered and spotty. Low temperatures will dip into the low to mid-60s.

Baltimore Orioles postpone game due to rain

The persistent rain disrupted outdoor plans Tuesday, including the Baltimore Orioles game.

The team announced that its game against the Minnesota Twins will be postponed until Wednesday.

The make-up game will be part of a traditional double header Wednesday, with the first game beginning at 12:05 p.m.

Mostly cloudy skies in Maryland Wednesday

By Wednesday, skies will turn partly to mostly cloudy with a fresh round of scattered thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. Highs will climb into the 70s.

The unsettled pattern continues into Thursday as the upper-level low shifts east. Rain chances will remain, but coverage should be more limited, especially during the afternoon.

Another round of showers and storms is possible Friday afternoon, with highs approaching 80 degrees. As the weekend begins, Saturday will bring continued storm chances — particularly in the afternoon — which could impact the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico. Highs on Saturday will rise into the low to mid-80s.

By Sunday, brighter and drier conditions finally return. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s. The fair weather continues into Monday with near-80-degree highs and overnight lows in the 50s and 60s.

The next rainmaker is set to arrive next Wednesday, bringing another chance for scattered showers and storms.