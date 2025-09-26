Wet weather returns to Maryland Saturday

After a warm stretch, Maryland is about to flip the switch to a much cooler, soggier pattern this weekend. A front that slid south of the state is stalling out, and that's going to keep clouds and rain in the picture.

Tonight into Saturday

Clouds will keep thickening tonight, and showers are likely to creep in overnight, especially for southern Maryland. Some of the rain could come down hard for a time, but flooding isn't expected. Overnight lows will range from the 50s in the mountains to upper 60s around Baltimore.

Saturday is shaping up as a gray, damp day. Off-and-on showers are likely, and highs will only reach the mid to upper 60s — a good 10 to 15 degrees cooler than what we've had. Definitely a day to keep the umbrella handy if you have outdoor plans.

Sunday

Sunday brings some improvement. The steadiest rain should shift south into Virginia, leaving most of Maryland with just a few lingering clouds and more dry time. Temperatures will rebound slightly into the low 70s.

Next Week: Watching the Tropics

Looking ahead, the weather story could get a lot more complicated. One tropical system is expected to stay well out to sea, but another developing storm near the Bahamas could make a run toward the Carolinas early next week.

If it drifts close enough, Maryland could see some rain by Tuesday. But if it stalls farther south, we may just get clouds and cooler breezes. Right now, the drier scenario looks more likely — but this is one of those forecasts that could change quickly.