Mom of teen shot by Baltimore Police demands answers as attorney general declines to investigate

BALTIMORE -- People in the Southwest Baltimore community where police shot a 17-year-old on Thursday are demanding the release of the officer's body-worn camera video.

The teenager is still recovering.

Police said he was armed and failed to follow an officer's commands to drop the weapon when he was shot.

The Maryland Attorney General's office told WJZ Friday they will not be investigating the shooting "at this time."

The Attorney General’s office says they are not investigating the shooting of a 17yo in Southwest Baltimore at this time. @wjz Past story: https://t.co/DGmK10w6J1 — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) May 12, 2023

The mother of 17-year-old Mekhi Franklin told WJZ an officer shot her son twice. Video footage shows him bleeding in an alleyway near Frederick Avenue and South Catherine Street in the Shipley Hill community.

Kieria Franklin said she wants answers.

"One bullet almost hit his spleen, and the other bullet went through his bladder," she said.

Police said her son ran when confronted by an officer who is part of a specialized unit.

They said the teen had a weapon with an extended magazine and refused to drop it.

Police would not provide specifics on the weapon or any new information on the investigation on Friday.

"I can't tell you what the officer saw, but when they called it out, they said, 'an individual with characteristics of an armed person,'" BPD Deputy Commissioner Richard Worley said Thursday when asked why police approached the teenager in the first place.

Worley would not elaborate.

He said the teen was shot in the "upper body" but did not provide additional details on that either.

One witness who spoke to WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren—and declined to give his name for security reasons—said the officer was harassing the teenager. He said he believes police body-worn camera video will tell the full story.

"The officer grabbed the gun off his holster, kneeled down and shot about four or five times," the witness said.

He said the body camera images will be "very important."

"I want to see it as soon as possible, he said. "I hope they give the citizens, the community, everybody deserves a chance to see the original tape."

The witness said he is outraged that Maryland's attorney general will not be investigating what happened. The office investigates all fatal and some serious non-fatal police shootings.

"Heartbroken, man. Just sad," he said. "It's like you're in a lose-lose situation."

Kieria Franklin said she was grateful her son survived the incident.

"Thank God he's not dead, and hopefully, pray to God, he's not paralyzed behind this," she said.

She, too, told WJZ police had been harassing her son.

"This happened previously with the same police officer," Franklin said.

Mayor Brandon Scott has promised a thorough investigation.

"As we're going through this investigation, we will make sure that every protocol is followed and that we have an investigation that is completed in the best way," the mayor said.

This is the first time an officer has shot someone this year in Baltimore, with use-of-force incidents down significantly.

BPD says officer-involved shootings are down by 82% between 2021-2022; use of force incidents are down by 49% @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) April 13, 2023

The commissioner credits reforms within the department with the reduction, but many in this community say they still have issues trusting the police.

Judge Bredar says use of force has been drastically reduced and internal affairs cases are handled more quickly but he says a shortage of staff has hampered reforms. He says the court wants 48 staffers assigned to police misconduct cases. The number is currently 36. @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) April 13, 2023

"It's a major problem, and that's why no one's really comfortable even dealing with them even on just the positive, anything," said the witness to Thursday's shooting.

Police have not identified the officer who shot the teenager. The police union tweeted that none of their members were injured in the incident.

We are aware of the police-involved shooting that occurred at S. Catherine St. & Frederick Ave. President Mancuso and 1st VP MacDonald are on their way to @BaltimorePolice HQ to assist our officers. At this time, we have no report of any injuries to our members. Information to… — Baltimore City FOP (@FOP3) May 11, 2023