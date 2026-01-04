Missing Maryland woman found dead in ex-boyfriend's apartment, Howard County police say

A Maryland woman was found dead Saturday in her ex-boyfriend's apartment in Columbia after he allegedly reported her missing to police, investigators said.

Howard County police on Sunday issued an arrest warrant for 26-year-old Arjun Sharma on first and second-degree murder charges in the apparent stabbing death of 27-year-old Nikitha Godishala, of Ellicott City.

According to police, Sharma said Friday that he last saw Godishala on New Year's Eve at his apartment in the 10100 block of Twin Rivers Road.

Later that day, police said they found out Sharma left the country on a flight to India. A search warrant was then executed at his apartment, where officers said they found his ex-girlfriend's body with stab wounds.

Detectives believe Sharma killed Godishala shortly after 7 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

Police and federal law enforcement are still working to find and arrest Sharma. A motive is not currently known and the investigation is ongoing.