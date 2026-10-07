Missing University of Maryland student found and reunited with his family

A University of Maryland student who had been missing since Friday, Oct. 2, has been found and reunited with his family, according to the University of Maryland Police Department.

Dilan Shaan Ashar, 22, is safe, police said.

"Thanks to the immense efforts of UMPD and our entire community, Dilan has been reunited with family," UMPD said. "We thank all Terps and community members who spread the word and supported this search."

Ashar was last seen on surveillance video at the Terrapin Trail Garage on the University of Maryland campus around 2:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, according to police.

The garage is on the north side of campus near the university's athletic facilities. It backs up to the university's facilities management area and a wooded area. Police said Ashar was last seen walking across a bridge near the garage.

Investigators conducted a "methodical search" covering approximately 110 acres near the garage. Police also used a drone to search the wooded area and the university's golf course.

Officers conducted routine patrols near parking garages, wooded areas, Lake Artemesia and nearby parks during the search.

Police released new photos of Ashar Tuesday and called the case a critical missing-person investigation, asking the public for help finding him.

Ashar's family also made an emotional plea for his safe return in a video posted by UMPD.

The family said Ashar did not have his cellphone, wallet or identification with him when he disappeared.

"Dilan, we love you so much and we hope you are safe. We want you home," his mother said.