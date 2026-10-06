Concerns grow as search continues for missing University of Maryland student Dilan Ashar

Concerns are growing in the search for a missing University of Maryland student who has not been seen since the early morning hours of Friday, Oct. 2.

University of Maryland police released new images of 22-year-old Dilan Shaan Ashar, who was last seen on surveillance video at the Terrapin Trail Garage on campus around 2:30 a.m.

Ashar is described as about 6 feet, 2 inches tall with dark hair. He was last seen wearing a black University of Maryland sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and white shoes.

Police call case "critical"

University of Maryland police said they conducted a search of the area with K-9 units and drones but have not found any additional signs of Ashar.

Police are calling the case a critical missing-person investigation and are asking the public for help finding him.

Ashar's family said he does not have his cellphone, wallet or any identification with him.

"If you live or work near College Park, please check your doorbell, car and business cameras from early Friday morning and onward," Ashar's mother pleaded in a video shared by police.

"Business owners, please post the missing person's flyer on your storefront. If anyone has seen Dilan, please call the University of Maryland police at 301-405-3555."

Family pleads for his safe return

Ashar's mother also made a direct plea to her son.

"Dilan, we love you so much and we hope you are safe. We want you home."