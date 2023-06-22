Missing Titanic sub passengers "have sadly been lost," company behind voyage says

Five people who were on a sub that went missing during a voyage to the wreckage of the Titanic did not survive, the company that planned the trip said in a statement to CBS News. The U.S. Coast Guard said the sub experienced a "catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber," and confirmed that the debris field found on the sea floor earlier in the day was pieces of the missing sub.

"This is a incredibly unforgiving environment down there on the sea floor and the debris is consistent with a catastrophic implosion of the vessel," Coast Guard Rear Adm. John Mauger told reporters.

The Coast Guard said Thursday morning that a robot from a Canadian vessel had reached the sea floor near the Titanic to look for the sub.

"A debris field was discovered within the search area by an ROV near the Titanic," officials said.

Another robot from a French vessel was also launched into the water Thursday amid a massive international search effort for the lost 21-foot sub Titan.

In addition to the underwater robots, search planes and ships have been deployed to the northern Atlantic Ocean in the hopes of finding the sub approximately 900 nautical miles from Cape Cod, Massachusetts. The Coast Guard said Wednesday the search area was about twice the size of Connecticut.

This undated image provided by OceanGate Expeditions in June 2021 shows the company's Titan submersible. OceanGate Expeditions via AP

The sub launched into the Atlantic from a Canadian research vessel Sunday morning, and the ship lost contact with the Titan an hour and 45 minutes into the dive.

Officials previously said the sub had a limited amount of oxygen on board that could have lasted 96 hours, or roughly until Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, Coast Guard Capt. Jamie Frederick said the amount of remaining oxygen was "a dialogue that's happening" but not the only detail being considered in continuing the search.

The co-founder of the company that owns the sub, OceanGate, said Thursday was "a critical day" in the search. In a statement on Facebook, Guillermo Sohnlein said the group may have extended their life support supplies by "relaxing as much as possible."

"I firmly believe that the time window available for their rescue is longer than what most people think," Sohnlein said.