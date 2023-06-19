Submarine on trip to explore Titanic wreck goes missing, "search and rescue operation" underway

A search and rescue mission was underway Monday morning for a submarine that went missing off the coast of southeast Canada on an expedition to explore the wreckage of the Titanic. Lt. Jordan Hart of the U.S. Coast Guard in Boston told CBS News that personnel were "currently undergoing a search and rescue operation" when asked about the rescue efforts off the coast of Newfoundland.

It is not clear how many people are on board the missing vessel.

OceanGate Expeditions, a company that deploys manned submersibles for deep sea expeditions, recently said on its website and social media feeds that an expedition to the wreckage of the HMS Titanic, which lies about 400 miles off Newfoundland's coast, was "underway."

OceanGate Expedition was not immediately available when contacted by CBS News to confirm if its vessel was the subject of the search and rescue operation, or that it was involved in any way.

Earlier this month, the company said on Twitter that it was using satellite company Starlink to help maintain communications with its expedition on the Titanic voyage.

Despite being in the middle of the North Atlantic, we have the internet connection we need to make our #Titanic dive operations a success - thank you @Starlink! pic.twitter.com/sujBmPr3JD — OceanGate Expeditions (@OceanGateExped) June 1, 2023

"Despite being in the middle of the North Atlantic, we have the internet connection we need to make our Titanic dive operations a success — thank you Starlink," the tweet said. The company's website advertises seven-night voyages to see the Titanic wreckage priced at $250,000.

The company last tweeted about its ongoing Titanic expedition on June 16.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.