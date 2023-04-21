Watch CBS News
Missing child's body found in pond near his Maryland home

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- The body of a 4-year-old boy reported missing Thursday was recovered from a pond overnight not far from his Garrett County home, Maryland State Police said. 

Fox Piper was reported missing around 7:15 p.m. from his home on Temperance Way in Oakland. Investigators said he was last seen by family members around 6:30 p.m. on the front porch of the house. 

After a multi-agency search including the MSP aviation command and Garrett County Sheriff's Office, Piper's body was found in the pond, which police said was "a short distance from his home."

The boy was declared dead at the scene. 

An investigation is ongoing, police said. 

wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

First published on April 21, 2023 / 9:52 AM

