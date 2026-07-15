$2 million for Anne Arundel County nonprofits to make community healthier, boost economy
A total of $2 million is going to 69 nonprofits in Anne Arundel County.
County Executive Steuart Pittman made the announcement Wednesday morning. The distribution is from the Anne Arundel County Community Support Grant.
The money is from the approved Fiscal Year 2027 budget, in which all seven county council members voted yes this year.
It's the last budget of Pittman's administration, and he hopes the program will continue in his absence.
"My hope is that whoever is the next county executive looks at this program and the results that you all are generating and says 'yeah, this is one of the have-to-dos in the budget,'" Pittman said.
"I am encouraging everybody who participates in those things, who believes in the work, specifically our county departments, to talk about what you do and advocate for it so that it continues. Because ultimately the power is with y'all and we want to keep it that way."
Pittman said administrators with the Arundel Community Development Services reviewed the applications and focused on the following priorities:
- Services to underserved populations
- Address the health and well-being of communities
- Promote equity and inclusion
- Eliminating the Opportunity Gap in Education
Pittman said there was a lot of demand and proposals from nonprofits this year, and the organizations will be held accountable.
"You earned this, so congratulations to all of you for earning it," Pittman said to the crowd on Wednesday.
The grant recipients include:
- ACAN
- Accessible Resources for Independence, Inc.
- American Red Cross
- Annapolis Immigration Justice Network
- Annapolis Pride
- Anne Arundel County CASA, Inc.
- Anne Arundel County Community Action Agency, Inc.
- Anne Arundel County Literacy Council
- Arundel House of Hope
- Arundel Rivers Federation
- Assistance League of the Chesapeake, Inc.
- Autism Society of Maryland
- Banneker Douglass Tubman Museum Foundation
- Best Buddies
- BGCAA - Admiral Oaks, Bywater, & Freetown Village
- Blacks of the Chesapeake Foundation
- Blessed in Tech Ministries, Inc.
- CAP Food Pantry
- Center of Help
- Charting Careers
- Chase Home - Women's Rehousing Relief Fund
- Chase Your Dreams Initiative, Inc.
- Chesapeake Arts Center
- Chesapeake Cares Food Pantry
- Chesapeake Children's Museum
- Chrysalis House Inc.
- Club 164
- Coalition for Public Safety Training in Schools, Inc.
- Down Syndrome Association of Maryland
- Empowering Believers Church
- Farm Unity Limited
- Grow Home
- HOPE For All
- Housing Commission of AA County
- Joy Reigns Lutheran Church
- KIND
- Kingdom Kare Family Support Center
- Langton Green, Inc.
- Leadership Anne Arundel Inc.
- Love Wins Movement
- Main Street Housing - Housing for Mental Health FY27
- Marshall Hope Corporation
- Maryland Reentry Resource Center
- My Life Foundation, Inc.
- National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)
- Newtowne Community Development Corporation
- Nichols Bethel United Methodist Church Food Pantry
- OHLA
- OIC Career Pathways
- Opportunity Builders, Inc.
- Owensville Primary Care, Inc. d/b/a Bay Community Health
- Partners In Care Maryland, Inc.
- Rebuilding Together Anne Arundel County
- Sapphire Rise Incorporated
- Seeds 4 Success, Inc.
- Senior Dog Sanctuary of MD, Inc.
- Shelley's House
- Start The Adventure In Reading (STAIR) Annapolis
- Superior Future
- The Blue Ribbon Project
- The Complete Player's Charity Youth Empowerment
- The Light House
- The Salvation Army Annapolis
- The Y in Central Maryland
- Walk the Walk Foundation
- Wiley H. Bates Legacy Center
- Woods Community Center Inc.
- World Class Grads Maryland
- YWCA of Annapolis & Anne Arundel County