$2 million for Anne Arundel County nonprofits to make community healthier, boost economy

A total of $2 million is going to 69 nonprofits in Anne Arundel County.

County Executive Steuart Pittman made the announcement Wednesday morning. The distribution is from the Anne Arundel County Community Support Grant.

The money is from the approved Fiscal Year 2027 budget, in which all seven county council members voted yes this year.

It's the last budget of Pittman's administration, and he hopes the program will continue in his absence.

"My hope is that whoever is the next county executive looks at this program and the results that you all are generating and says 'yeah, this is one of the have-to-dos in the budget,'" Pittman said.

"I am encouraging everybody who participates in those things, who believes in the work, specifically our county departments, to talk about what you do and advocate for it so that it continues. Because ultimately the power is with y'all and we want to keep it that way."

Pittman said administrators with the Arundel Community Development Services reviewed the applications and focused on the following priorities:

Services to underserved populations

Address the health and well-being of communities

Promote equity and inclusion

Eliminating the Opportunity Gap in Education

Pittman said there was a lot of demand and proposals from nonprofits this year, and the organizations will be held accountable.

"You earned this, so congratulations to all of you for earning it," Pittman said to the crowd on Wednesday.

The grant recipients include: