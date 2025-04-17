New food hall provides more eating options in West Baltimore

A new food hall launched a soft opening this week in West Baltimore.

The Mill on North brought together multiple food vendors and a cocktail bar into one space on W. North Avenue. The food hall is addressing the lack of food options in West Baltimore.

"This is the first food concept in over 40 years for W North Ave," said Karla Ransom, the general manager for The Mill on North.

Ransom said Neighborhood Housing Services of Baltimore (NHS) and Coppin Heights Community Development Corporation (CDC) developed the nearly $3.9 million dollar concept.

"We're here to bring something fresh and new to the community," Ransom said.

Ransom said the idea of a food hall was birth from a conversation with residents and community stakeholders about what community members would like to see in their neighborhood.

She said neighbors asked for a place where they can eat with family.

"This project is not only important—it's transformational," said Dr. Gary Rodwell, the CEO of Coppin Heights CDC. "It represents what happens when community, government, and local entrepreneurs come together to reimagine a neighborhood."

Food vendors

Chef David Hill owns 3 Chefs Catering and is excited to share his top cuisines with an area he said has been overlooked for years.

"We're building and we're bringing them the best of the best," Hill said. "Bringing everything that I've learned, everything that I've seen, all the different cultures. I've worked for so many different multi-million-dollar companies, and we get to take all of that and dump it back into our community."

Hill's business is one of several Black-owned businesses inside The Mill on North.

Sade Wingate, who owns Dream Street Cuisine, another food vendor inside The Mill on North, said she's starting to see new customers in just a few short days of the food hall's soft opening.

"Everyone who has been coming in has been telling us either one thing, they didn't know it was open yet, or that they're happy it's in the neighborhood," Wingate said. "For us to be able to provide food that isn't in this neighborhood is a plus for us."

Ransom hopes to partner with Coppin State University and serve its students as well.

Community events

A grand opening for The Mill on North is scheduled for April 24th, followed by a host of community events:

Friday, April 25 – Business Networking Mixer, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Business owners, creatives, and entrepreneurs are invited to network, tour the space, and explore collaboration opportunities.

Saturday, April 26 – Community Day, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Enjoy a day of family fun featuring face painting, kid-friendly entertainment, music, and community connection.

Sunday, April 27 – Gospel Brunch, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Celebrate the spirit of West Baltimore with gospel music and brunch specials from participating vendors.