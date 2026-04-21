Milder weather returns to Maryland, increasing shower chances

Widespread frost and freeze conditions across Maryland will continue to ease by mid to late morning. Temperatures will approach 60° Tuesday afternoon with partly to mostly sunny skies.

Increasing chances for showers return to the forecast Wednesday and again Friday afternoon into the weekend.

Spring feeling returns to the air Tuesday afternoon

Many areas across Maryland observed a hard freeze early Tuesday morning. Low temperatures dipped into the middle to upper 20s outside of the Baltimore Beltway. The only spots that avoided a hard freeze were downtown Baltimore City and areas along and near Chesapeake Bay.

For the rest of Tuesday, expect partly to mostly sunny skies with moderating temperatures. Highs Tuesday afternoon will reach the upper 50s to lower 60s. The mildest temperatures will be found north & west of Baltimore City. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Expect thickening clouds late today and into tonight. While there could be a stray shower or two, most of the night does look rain-free. Temperatures Tuesday night will not be nearly as chilly with lows in the middle to upper 40s.

Morning showers Wednesday, Earth Day, across Maryland

Wednesday is Earth Day, and we'll have a milder day to enjoy for any Earth Day activities across the state. However, there will be more clouds and scattered rain showers around. A few rounds of light to moderate rain are possible, especially during the morning hours. The showers will gradually taper off by early Wednesday afternoon. Despite the chance of rain, temperatures will peak in the upper 60s and 70s on Wednesday afternoon.

The best weather day of the upcoming workweek looks to be Thursday. With a mostly sunny sky, temperatures will climb into the upper 70s in the Baltimore metro. A few spots will reach 80° both afternoons.

Increasing rain chances, cooler weather this weekend

Friday will start off quiet and mild with morning temperatures in the 50s and 60s. There will be a quick increase in cloud cover late Friday morning into the afternoon hours. A few isolated to widely scattered showers will be possible Friday afternoon and evening. You'll want to have an umbrella or a rain poncho if you're headed out Friday evening, just in case a shower rolls through your neighborhood.

Both days of the weekend are trending cooler with highs in the lower 60s. The rainier half of the weekend looks to be Saturday with morning showers expanding into an area of light to steady rain. Combine the rain with a chilly easterly wind at 10 to 15 mph, and the day looks rather raw and unsettled. The O's game Saturday afternoon could be in jeopardy if the steady rain doesn't ease, despite the chance of lightning being extremely low.

The rain will taper off to showers Sunday morning before gradually exiting Sunday afternoon. There's a better shot that the O's game has fewer rain delays and/or a postponement on Sunday with the drier afternoon weather. Some late-day breaks of sunshine are possible with highs near 60°.

Rainfall amounts don't look extremely impressive, but anything will help at this point. The area is in moderate to severe drought, with conditions continuing to worsen. Early projections for rainfall totals from late Friday through Sunday morning appear to be between 0.25" and 0.50".