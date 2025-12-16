Milder air builds in to Maryland Wednesday

The First Alert Weather team is tracking a continued warm-up for Wednesday.

High temperatures return to the 40s areawide Wednesday and are expected to be slightly warmer on Thursday afternoon.

Wet weather returns to Maryland on Thursday.

Warming trend continues

Monday's high only reached the mid-20s at BWI-Marshall airport. Tuesday afternoon peaked in the 30s. Typically, an afternoon in the 30s wouldn't qualify as "warm" but with mornings in the teens the last two days (and single digit wind chills), it signals a turn in a warmer direction.

High pressure is moving offshore this evening and we had winds from the south as a result. That pulls in air from the south, which means warmer temperatures are on the way for Wednesday.

The midweek will warm into the mid to upper 40s across most of Maryland. Southern Maryland and the lower Eastern Shore will peak in the low 50s.

Quiet weather continues on Wednesday, however we will have more clouds overhead.

Wet weather returns late week

Clouds won't produce any precipitation until later on Thursday. Ahead of a cold front that will move through overnight Thursday into Friday, temperatures rise into the 50s for more of the state on Thursday afternoon. The day starts off dry but rain showers push in during the afternoon and evening. Winds will also increase through Thursday, as well.

Showers may impact the drive home and after-school activities Thursday afternoon. Rain continues overnight into Friday morning before tapering off. Over a half inch of rain is possible but heavier showers will produce higher totals.

Once rain moves out, we still keep the winds from Thursday. Temperatures will fall instead of rise on Thursday so combined with strong winds, it'll be a cold end to the work week.

Drying out for the weekend

Saturday is the last day of fall and will actually be the cooler half of the weekend. Both days feature sunshine and clouds mixing overhead with dry conditions. Saturday afternoon peaks in the 30s and Sunday afternoon warms into the 50s.

Winter officially begins at 10:03am Sunday morning. A dry cold front moves through Sunday into Monday, bringing in cooler temperatures for the beginning of next week.