Watch CBS News
Local News

Microsoft to open quantum research center near University of Maryland, College Park

By
Christian Olaniran
Digital Producer, CBS Baltimore
Christian Olaniran is a digital producer for CBS Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts and culture. With a passion for storytelling and content creation, he produces engaging visual content for social media, and other platforms.
Read Full Bio
Christian Olaniran

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

Microsoft is opening a new quantum research center near the University of Maryland, part of a push to make the state a hub for quantum science.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said Wednesday the center will be built in the University of Maryland's Discovery District in College Park.

The project is a partnership between Microsoft, the State of Maryland and the University of Maryland Enterprise Corporation.

Officials said the facility will give researchers early access to Microsoft's quantum technology and support collaborations with government agencies, universities and private companies.

Moore said the move is part of a larger strategy to position Maryland at the forefront of quantum information science.

In April, the state signed a memorandum of agreement with the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to create the "Capital Quantum Benchmarking Hub" at UMD. 

The partnership set aside $1 billion in federal funding for testing and evaluating quantum technology.

That package included $52.5 million from Moore's fiscal year 2026 budget and $70 million from UMD partners, according to the governor's office.

The University of Maryland is one of the top quantum computer research institutions, according to the state of Maryland.

The university has branded itself "the capital of quantum," pointing to its location near federal science agencies, government labs, and major tech firms.

Christian Olaniran

Christian Olaniran is a digital producer for CBS Baltimore, where he writes stories on diverse topics including politics, arts and culture. With a passion for storytelling and content creation, he produces engaging visual content for social media, and other platforms.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue