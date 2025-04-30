Maryland partners with research institute to invest $100 million in quantum industry

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announced a partnership this week with the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to invest $100 million in the state's quantum industry.

The federal investment will be used to develop quantum information science in the state.

"This new collaboration with DARPA is about leveraging Maryland's world-class assets to grow our economy, create jobs, and enhance our national security," Gov. Moore said.

The announcement comes after the governor launched a partnership with the University of Maryland, College Park and IonQ in January.

The latest partnership with DARPA establishes the Quantum Benchmarking initiative in the University of Maryland's Discovery District and will use $100 million in federal funds to match the state's investments over the next four years.

According to the governor's office, the partnership "strengthens Maryland's position as a global powerhouse for quantum science and research, and further expands opportunities for significant private investment into Maryland's quantum sector."

What is quantum?

Quantum mechanics involves the behavior of light and matter, according to the Britannica encyclopedia.

The science of quantum mechanics can be used to build quantum computers, which can encode more information than traditional technology.

"Quantum computing may revolutionize our ability to solve problems that are hard to address with even the largest supercomputers," according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

The University of Maryland is one of the top quantum computer research institutions, according to the state of Maryland.

"Quantum can be for us what silicon was for Silicon Valley. This is that big play for the state of Maryland and this entire region," UMD President Darryll Pines said.

The university calls itself the capital of quantum due to its proximity to government labs, science agencies and tech firms.