Plan to develop Baltimore-area transit system to be unveiled by Maryland leaders

Gov. Wes Moore and Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) officials are expected to unveil a plan to develop the transit system in the Baltimore area Monday afternoon.

According to the governor's office, the Baltimore Region Transit-Oriented Development Strategy will include a request for qualifications to redevelop state-owned land around the Rogers Avenue Metro Subway Station.

The plan will not only support transit development, but also support housing development in the area by providing a guide on how to use the land around transit properties, like empty parking lots. The goal of improving development is to increase ridership.

According to the American Public Transportation Association's 2025 fourth quarter report, Baltimore's subway system supports an average of 12,500 riders each weekday.

In 2024, the system had 5.5 million total riders, according to data from the mayor's office.

The city's metro subway system was established in 1983 with eight stations, from Charles Center to Reisterstown Plaza. By 1995, five more stations had been added.

Currently, the system includes 14 stations, spanning 15.5 miles, from Owings Mills to Johns Hopkins Hospital.

In January, transportation officials began the process of putting 78 new metro railcars into service.

"This is just one way that together we are undoing intentional disinvestment and delivering the kind of safe, quality transit options that our residents deserve," Mayor Brandon Scott said at the time.

The new cars will be phased in during 2026, replacing 1980s-era railcars.

During Monday's announcement, Gov. Moore is expected to ride one of the new railcars.