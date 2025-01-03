Annual fireworks show at Merriweather Post Pavilion raises concerns over safety after NYE mishap

COLUMBIA -- A number of Howard County families are questioning the safety protocols of an annual New Year's Eve event at the Merriweather Post Pavilion.

The Merriweather Symphony of Lights had a fireworks show Tuesday in the middle of stormy weather. But, weather wasn't the only concern, after some people got hit by firework shell casings.

Watching fireworks on New Year's Eve is a tradition many families follow year after year. This year, the Merriweather Symphony of Lights had its fireworks show scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Jamie Santana, who's visiting family in Howard County for the holidays, was excited to go with her family. She said the rain first started picking up around 5:30 p.m.

However, by 5:45 p.m., she said, "I started to notice some lightning and some thunder in the background. So, I went to the woman who was doing the face painting for my son. I said, 'Hey, are we still gonna stay out here? This seems kinda scary, kinda dangerous.'"

Despite the concern, Santana and her family stuck it out and stayed for the fireworks show. However during the show, when she went to kiss her son, she felt something hit her head.

It ended up being a firework shell casing.

"I'm like holding my head, I'm like ow, that hurts so bad. My son's [said something got in his eye]," Santana said. "My nine-year-old nephew goes, 'Oh my gosh, something hit me in the cheek.'"

She posted about it on Facebook, learning she wasn't the only one who got hit.

"Another woman came forward saying the same thing happened to her, that she picked up the casings and brought it to somebody at security," Santana said.

"I don't think it should have gone on..."

On social media, many brought up weather concerns to Merriweather Symphony of Lights organizers, who kept responding the show would go on and that they were monitoring the weather.

Colleen Kirby bought tickets and planned to go, but the weather kept her inside. After hearing about Santana's experience, she's glad she did.

"What concerns me the most is that families were relying on [Merriweather Symphony of Lights] to make a safe call," Kirby said.

WJZ reached out to Merriweather Symphony of Lights for comment but they have yet to respond. On the Merriweather website, it reads all events go on rain or snow.

Santana, however, wishes this one got canceled.

"I don't think it should've gone on. I know it was a rain or shine event," she said.

No more fireworks are planned for the Merriweather Symphony of Lights this season. The lights close out Saturday night.