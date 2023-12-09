Memorial held to honor slain Baltimore tech CEO Pava LaPere

BALTIMORE -- The family of slain tech CEO Pava Lapere held a memorial in her honor at Johns Hopkins Homewood campus Saturday.

The 26-year-old was killed at her Mount Vernon apartment in September. Baltimore police charged Jason Billingsley with her murder.

It's painful for Pava Lapere's family to return to Baltimore - but they made the journey from Arizona to Maryland Saturday, determined to keep her legacy alive.

Family of Pava Lapere and the employees of her codmpany Ecomaps hosted her celebration of life at Hodson Hall at her alma mater Johns Hopkins University.

In her 26 years, Pava accomplished a lot. She started Ecomap Technologies when she was still a student at Hopkins five years ago. This year, she was featured in Forbes 30 under 30.

Her murder shocked the city.

The impact she left was clear at her celebration of life...where family, friends, and colleagues remembered her for the way she connected with people and lifted them up.

"It's what she deserved, I think it's what we all expect for someone who was so deeply loved by the community...for the community to come together around them," LaPere's brother, Nico said.

Governor Wes Moore also attended the service today.

"Pava was a daughter, sister, niece, cousin, friend, colleague, leader, and CEO, and she had a whole lifetime ahead of her. The First Lady and I offer our deepest sympathies to her family, friends, and colleagues," Moore said.

Last week, Lapere's company, Ecomap, last week announced a fellowship in Lapere's honor.