Mega Millions' $1.58 billion prize has Marylanders pressing their luck

One lucky person could stand to win the biggest Mega Millions jackpot in history as the prize reached a record-breaking $1.58 billion.

Maryland lottery officials said when there's a big jackpot like this, many people decide to buy tickets on the day of the drawing.

The jackpot was 1.55 billion Tuesday morning and climbed to 1.58 billion by the afternoon.

WJZ spoke with people buying Mega Millions lottery tickets at Canton market in Baltimore ahead of Tuesday night's drawing.

"I woke up today feeling lucky," said Vanessa Scott.

Scott was making the most of her lucky feeling when she stopped in Canton market to buy a lottery ticket and take a chance on the historic jackpot.

"If I win, I would do a lot of good for a lot of people," said Scott.

With the jackpot now at a record-breaking $1.58 billion, even novice lottery players are coming out to test their luck.

Zhanna Hountz figured Tuesday being the eighth day of the eighth month could be a positive omen.

"I am not a regular player with the lottery, but this is a huge jackpot, so you never know," said Hountz. "I could be lucky since it's 8/8."

Several Marylanders have already won some of the lower-level prizes starting at $10,000 since the last Mega Millions jackpot was hit back in April.

That includes a $4 million winning ticket sold in Baltimore City on July 17 that has yet to be claimed, according to Maryland Lottery Managing Communications Director Seth Elkin.

"We have had a lot of winners. The thing to keep in mind is there are nine different prize levels in Mega Millions so it's not just the jackpot," Elkin said. "Just last week we had someone claim a $1 million mega millions prize."

If someone wins this jackpot, they will take home a little more than $500 million after taxes if they choose the cash option.

As for Scott, she didn't hesitate when asked how she would spend it.

"I used to be homeless so I would help Christ Lutheran Church in South Baltimore with their shelter," said Scott. "I would get one of those trucks that has showers so I could help the homeless have somewhere to go to take showers. God has been blessing me and I'm just a giver."

If you have a winning ticket Elkins said you should sign the back of your ticket and hold on to it. You must have the original ticket to claim your prize. For more information visit https://www.mdlottery.com/