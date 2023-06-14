Meet Sven! The 'cuddly, sassy' reindeer in Disney's 'Frozen' musical at the Hippodrome

BALTIMORE - The hit Broadway musical "Frozen" is here in Baltimore showing at the Hippodrome Theatre.

The Disney story follows captivating characters like Elsa, Anna, Olaf and Kristoff

However, perhaps the most intricate to bring from screen to stage is the loveable reindeer Sven, played by Collin Baja.

"He is very fluid and goofy," Baja said. "A lot of people say it's like a giant golden retriever, cuddly and sassy, and he is, as in my opinion, really kind of the guiding light for Kristoff."

MORE: Howard County native plays Elsa in Disney's "Frozen" musical at the Hippodrome

The characters in the show were brought to life by designer Michael Curry.

He is known for theatrical puppetry, like those in Broadway's The Lion King, and now Olaf and Sven.

"He's had literally decades of experience, creating puppets that helped to elevate a performer's performance to make it magical, to bring things that are not necessarily human, to life on stage," said Sue McLaughlin, the show's key dresser and puppet supervisor.

It takes three people just 10 minutes to transform Baja into Sven.

"It is a very beautiful, big Disney magic spectacle moment," Baja said. "So you hear the entrance applause, and even with limited eyesight and audio in here, we hear the reaction and then sometimes the applause."

Baja told WJZ the role is not easy. It takes a lot of physical strength.

"We are in a plank position, like a push-up position," he said. "Think the bottom end of a crutch pitched all the way forward in a roughly 50 to 60-pound puppet for two hours and 10 minutes."

An intense acting and dance background make it all possible. Sven is nonverbal and relies on movements to connect with audiences.

"I get to emote with nonverbal, communication and through trotting or a gesture, or a simple blink, or an ear flick in the way that animals communicate," Baja said.

Frozen the Musical is in Baltimore until June 18, and then the cast and crew will pack up and hit the road for Memphis.

You can find tickets here.

"The message of Frozen is it has to do with love and acceptance and finding your voice and it's incredible," McLaughlin said.