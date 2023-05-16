Howard County native playing Elsa in Disney's "Frozen" musical at the Hippodrome

BALTIMORE -- Disney's "Frozen: The Musical" is coming to Baltimore, and for one prominent theater actress, the Hippodrome performances mark a homecoming.

Howard County native Caroline Bowman has the starring role as Princess Elsa of Arendelle, who accidentally sent her kingdom into an ice age with her magical powers.

Bowman went to Glenelg High School, where she met "the best drama teacher in the entire world" Sue Miller. She then went to Penn State to pursue acting.

The actress has performed in multiple Broadway musicals including the original cast of Kinky Boots, Wicked, Evita, Spamalot and Grease. Bowman's no stranger to a big show, but she told WJZ Elsa is a character that changed her.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: Caroline Bowman arrives at the LA Premiere Of "Frozen" at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre on December 06, 2019 in Hollywood, California (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

"People just relate to this character," she said. "She's so complicated and she was taught at a very young age that something that makes her special she has to hide and she has to conceal, and it's just you get to see her journey of stepping into her power and owning who she is as a woman and as a powerful woman. And that's changed my life. It's changed the way I live my life."

Though she has sung it over 700 times, Bowman said the high of singing Frozen's iconic song "Let it go" never fails to get her heart racing.

"It is thrilling every time and I really wish I could wear a heart monitor because they come on stage and it feels like I ran a marathon after," she said. "And it's a park and bark song, I mean, yeah there's a lot of magic, but my heart, my adrenaline gets like pumping. And I can't even believe what it's going to be like when I'm here in Baltimore."

Frozen: The Musical opens at the Hippodrome on June 7 and runs through June 18.

