Reappearing measles cases in Maryland raises concerns among health experts

Maryland health officials are monitoring a rise in measles cases after three infections were confirmed in the state this year.

The cases come as measles infections increase nationwide.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 2,200 confirmed measles cases were reported last year, the highest total in 30 years.

So far this year, about 1,800 cases have been reported across the United States, including three in Maryland.

Cases linked to travel

The Maryland Department of Health confirmed the first measles case of 2026 in the Baltimore area on April 19. Health officials said the patient had recently traveled internationally.

On April 24, two additional measles cases were confirmed in Maryland residents following out-of-state travel.

On May 1, health officials also announced that a Washington, D.C., resident visited Maryland while infected with measles about two weeks earlier.

Despite the recent cases, the Maryland Department of Health said there is currently no evidence of ongoing community transmission in the state.

Health experts warn the trend could worsen

Medical experts say even a small number of measles cases is concerning because of how contagious the virus can be.

"Measles itself is a really severe disease, and about 1 in 5 kids that gets it end up in the hospital," said Dr. Scott Krugman.

Experts said isolated cases linked to travel are manageable if they are quickly contained. However, concern grows when cases begin spreading between unrelated individuals.

"If it's one person transmitting it to one or two people and it's contained quickly, we're good," Dr. Krugman said. "When we start to see it spreading, and cases are showing up that aren't related, that's when we will start to really worry about it."

State data shows Maryland had only one confirmed measles case at this point in both 2024 and 2023. The state reported zero confirmed cases during the three years before that.

Vaccination remains key protection

Health officials continue to stress that vaccination is the most effective protection against measles.

"I think if you're vaccinated, you don't need to worry about this," Dr. Krugman said. "If you are unvaccinated or have a young infant and you're going to travel, you need to talk with your doctor."

Experts say declining concern about measles may be contributing to lower vaccination rates.

"People aren't afraid of the disease anymore because we are two generations removed from anybody who has actually seen measles," Dr. Krugman said.

Symptoms and spread

According to the World Health Organization, measles symptoms include a rash that typically begins on the face before spreading across the body.

Health officials warn the virus can remain airborne for hours after an infected person leaves an area.

Doctors say the measles vaccine has been used safely for decades and provides strong immunity without the risks associated with infection.