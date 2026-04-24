2 more cases of measles confirmed in Maryland residents who traveled out of state

Two more Maryland residents have contracted measles after traveling out of state, according to the State Department of Health.

The two additional cases come less than one week after health officials confirmed the state's first measles case of the year in a Baltimore-area resident who returned from an international trip.

The latest two cases were confirmed in Baltimore-area residents who traveled to a U.S. state with active measles transmission, health officials said. The source of the exposure is currently unknown.

Health officials are working to identify anyone who may have come into contact with the infected individuals. There is no connection between these cases and the April 19 case, officials said.

Maryland measles exposure

According to health officials, anyone who went to the following locations at the listed dates and times may have been exposed to measles:

Giant Foods Pasadena (4315 Mountain Rd., Pasadena) on April 12, 2026, from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Bean Rush Cafe (1121A Annapolis St., Annapolis) on April 14, 2026, from 8:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

The building located at 2062 Generals Highway, Annapolis on April 15, 2026, from 1 - 4:30 p.m.

Whole Foods Annapolis (200 Harker Pl., Ste. 100, Annapolis) on April 15, 2026, from 3:30 - 6:15 p.m.

The building located at 181 Harry S. Truman Parkway, Annapolis on April 20, 2026, from 4 - 7 p.m.

Arnold Professional Building (1521 Ritchie Highway, Arnold) on April 15, 2026, from 1 - 3:40 p.m.

Arnold Professional Center (1509 Ritchie Highway, Arnold) on April 16, 2026, from 11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., and/or on April 20, 2026, from 10:50 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Oakwood Professional Building (7845 Oakwood Rd., Glen Burnie) on April 14, 2026, from 4 - 7:15 p.m., and/or on April 15, 2026, from 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., and/or on April 20, 2026, from 9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Baltimore Washington Medical Center Emergency Department (301 Hospital Dr., Glen Burnie) on April 20, 2026, from 9:45 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Patient First Pasadena (8105 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena) on April 21, 2026, from 11:45 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Anyone who may have been exposed is urged to monitor for symptoms and ensure their vaccinations are up to date.

What is measles?

Measles is a highly contagious disease that spreads through the air when an infected person coughs, sneezes or breathes, according to Maryland health officials.

The virus can stay in the air for up to two hours after exposure from an infected person, and can also spread by direct contact or contact with infected areas.

If you received a two-dose vaccination or were born before 1957, you are considered to be generally protected, according to health officials. Those who are not fully vaccinated or immune to measles should monitor for symptoms for about 21 days after the potential exposure.

Symptoms can include a fever over 101 degrees, a runny nose, a cough, and watery eyes. About one to four days after early symptoms, a red rash appears on the face and spreads over the body, health officials said. Symptoms can develop between 10 and 14 days after exposure or as long as 21 days later.

Exposed individuals who develop a fever or other symptoms should not go out in public and should call their health care provider for further guidance.

If your exposure happened on or after April 18, you may qualify for post-exposure treatments.

Measles cases in Maryland

There were three cases of measles identified in Maryland in 2025 and one in 2024, according to health officials.

In 2023, one case was reported, and from 2020 to 2022, no cases were reported.