Watch CBS News
Local News

Meade High School student found with loaded Polymer80 ghost gun

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE — A 17-year-old student at Meade High School in Fort Meade was arrested after being caught with a ghost gun, and a large amount of marijuana, Anne Arundel County police said. 

Police near Annapolis and Ridge Road in Ft. Meade were called to the Meade High School following a report of an armed person on the premises.  The school resource officer identified the student using surveillance video, and informed the officers of frequent locations. 

The officers located the student, who had a loaded Polymer80 9mm hand, and 320 grams of marijuana in his possesion.  

As the student failed to comply with the officers, he was carried to the police vehicle for further processing and was charged accordingly.  

In May of last year, Mayor Brandon Scott announced that the city filed a lawsuit against the ghost gun manufacturer Polymer80 Inc.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on February 15, 2023 / 11:14 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.