Meade High School student found with loaded Polymer80 ghost gun

BALTIMORE — A 17-year-old student at Meade High School in Fort Meade was arrested after being caught with a ghost gun, and a large amount of marijuana, Anne Arundel County police said.

Police near Annapolis and Ridge Road in Ft. Meade were called to the Meade High School following a report of an armed person on the premises. The school resource officer identified the student using surveillance video, and informed the officers of frequent locations.

The officers located the student, who had a loaded Polymer80 9mm hand, and 320 grams of marijuana in his possesion.

As the student failed to comply with the officers, he was carried to the police vehicle for further processing and was charged accordingly.

In May of last year, Mayor Brandon Scott announced that the city filed a lawsuit against the ghost gun manufacturer Polymer80 Inc.