MDTA Board approves toll rate ranges for I-95 Express lanes extension, I-695 ramp

BALTIMORE - The Maryland Transportation Authority Board approved toll rate ranges for the I-95 Express Toll Lanes Northbound Extension and I-695 ramps.

The toll structure for the existing I-95 Express Toll Lanes is not changing as part of this process, and the approved toll rate ranges for the I-95 Express Toll Lanes Northbound Extension and I-695 ramps are identical to the existing tolling plan.

The I-95 Express Toll Lanes Northbound Extension project will add nearly 12 miles of express toll lanes to northbound I-95 from the existing Express Toll Lanes at the MD 43 interchange in Baltimore County to the north of MD 24 in Harford County, as well as two ramps that connect I-695 to the northbound ETL.

According to MDTA, the safety and congestion relief project includes work to replace or reconstruct bridges and overpasses, provide multi-modal connections such as transit service at new park and ride lots, reconfigure interchanges at MD 152 and MD 24, construct new noise walls, provide environmental enhancements and system preservation, and various additional work.

The project also will address congestion on MD 24 northbound, resolving a request that's been a key priority for Harford County for several years.