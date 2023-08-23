MCAP results show Maryland students making most strides in English Language Arts

The Maryland State Department of Education released the results of the MCAP test that shows students are making strides in English Language Arts scores.

Those increases were seen over 2022 in third through eighth grades, as well as 10th grade.

Third-graders specifically had their highest scores in nine years. About one in five students was what schools call "on the cusp" of proficiency, only a couple of wrong answers away from making the grade.

The percentage of students proficient in the mathematics assessments in grades 3 through 8 combined improved in the school year 2022-2023 as compared to school year 2021-2022, although results have not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels.

The distribution of student scores for mathematics reveals an even larger drop in the percentage of students at the lowest performance level. In school year 2022-2023, a third of the students assessed in mathematics in grades 3 through 8 combined scored at the lowest performance level, down from 36% in school year 2021-2022.

