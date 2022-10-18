Mayor Scott talks about the fight to reduce violent crime in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Mayor Brandon Scott told WJZ in an exclusive interview on Tuesday that he wants to see the city move away from its dark past and toward a future where its residents are collectively battling crime.

He described his memory of being handcuffed and made to sit down in the rain as he was returning home from Saint Mary's College of Maryland.

Officers thought he had committed a robbery even though he was two hours away when it occurred.

Scott said he doesn't want to return to the mindset of that time period.

Instead, he wants to see Baltimore evolve to the point where its violence is attacked from every angle and not just managed by the city's police officers.

"I want us to get us out of the mindset that it's solely on the police department and solely on folks like myself," he said. "We have to understand this: if the police department is arresting more people with guns, more people with violent guns, why is it that they're seeing the same people back out on the street? Where along in the system do we have to make those corrections?"

This interview—which will touch on the topics of crime, the city's Safe Streets program, and squeegee workers—will air on WJZ at 11 p.m.