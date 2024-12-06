Six vacant homes damaged after heavy fire in Hampden

BALTIMORE -- Six vacant homes were damaged in a fire Friday morning, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department.

Fire officials said that shortly before 2 a.m., the Baltimore City Fire Department was dispatched with the report of a vacant home fire in the 3400 block of Keswick Road.

When they arrived, they found a two-story home engulfed with heavy smoke and fire.

It quickly spread to two other vacant homes. No residents were displaced, but six homes were considered involved in the fire. It was under control at 3:00 a.m.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. No injuries were reported.

A fatal fire occurred at the same location in October. 63-year-old Matthew Schmale and his 63-year-old wife Kathy Schmale died in the fire and dozens were displaced.

Baltimore's response

On Tuesday, the Baltimore City Council passed a bill to create a special property tax for vacant homes. The goal of the tax increase is to motivate homeowners to take better care of their property, and allow the city to seize control of the vacant buildings if necessary.

Councilwoman Odette Ramos said that there are 13,000 vacant properties across the city, with thousands of other homes falling apart or unlivable. Baltimore City owns less than 1,000 of those properties.