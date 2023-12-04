Watch CBS News
Maryland's highest court hears arguments on qualified immunity in 2016 police shooting of Korryn Gaines' son

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Maryland's highest court is taking up another high-profile case.

Oral arguments began Monday in the civil case of Kodi Gaines, the son of Korryn Gaines, who was shot to death in 2016 during an hours-long standoff with Baltimore County police.

Police were attempting to serve a warrant for Gaines and her boyfriend.

During the standoff, Kodi Gaines, who was just 5-years-old at the time, was also injured. In 2018, a jury ordered Baltimore County to pay Kodi Gaines more than $37 million.

One of the key arguments at the center of this current case is qualified immunity.

Maryland's Supreme Court justices will decide if the county government should be held responsible because officers were performing their duties when that deadly shooting occurred.

December 4, 2023

