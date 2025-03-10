Maryland's first artificial heart valve replacement performed without open-heart surgery

A groundbreaking heart procedure at MedStar Union Memorial Hospital has made Maryland history. Joan Mertz, 83, became the first patient in the state to undergo an artificial heart valve replacement without the need for open-heart surgery.

For years, Mertz, a great-grandmother from Essex, struggled with worsening symptoms of tricuspid valve regurgitation, a condition in which blood leaks backward into the heart. She found simple tasks difficult to do due to shortness of breath.

"I couldn't walk my dog without being short of breath, going up an incline of stairs or anything like that," Mertz said. "If I vacuumed the living room, I would do half, rest, and then go back to do the other half, mostly shortness of breath."

After seeking help at MedStar Union Memorial Hospital, Mertz was diagnosed with the condition and was told she would need a tricuspid valve replacement. Normally, this type of surgery requires open-heart surgery, but MedStar doctors, led by Dr. John Wang and Dr. Brian Bethea, offered her a minimally invasive alternative.

"The tricuspid valve is one of the four heart valves, located on the right side of the heart," Dr. Wang explained. "When it doesn't work well, the valve doesn't close properly, causing blood to leak back into the right atrium."

The new procedure uses a catheter to implant a self-expanding artificial valve, designed to prevent blood leakage. Unlike traditional surgery, which requires large incisions and a lengthy recovery, this method is percutaneous, meaning it doesn't require open-heart surgery.

Dr. Bethea, the chief of cardiac surgery at MedStar Union Memorial, noted that the procedure is far less invasive, with patients often experiencing only minor bruising. "There are no incisions; everything is done through a catheter. Most patients experience very little discomfort," Dr. Bethea said.

The procedure, which typically lasts under an hour, was a stark contrast to the hours-long open-heart surgery required for traditional valve replacements. Patients are asleep during the procedure, and the heart valve is guided into place using advanced imaging technology.

Joan was initially nervous about the procedure. "I was scared to death," she admitted. "When you're dealing with your heart, you're frightened, especially at my age."

However, the procedure went smoothly, and Joan's recovery was swift. "It was over so quickly, and I felt great," she said. "I just told Dr. Bethea, 'Good job, doc!'"

For Dr. Bethea, the success of the procedure marked a major advancement in cardiac care. "This is a game-changer in treating patients with valve problems," he said. "It allows us to do in a few hours what used to require a major surgery and weeks of recovery."

Joan, now breathing easier, is grateful for the innovative procedure. "It's like, Damn, I'm breathing—without having a problem," she said. "It's my miracle."

This procedure offers new hope for patients with tricuspid valve regurgitation, a condition that causes extreme fatigue, shortness of breath, rapid or pounding heartbeats, and swelling in the neck, legs, or belly.

Symptoms of Tricuspid Valve Regurgitation:

Extreme tiredness

Shortness of breath with activity

Feelings of a rapid or pounding heartbeat

Pounding or pulsing feeling in the neck

Swelling in the belly, legs, or neck veins

For more information, patients are encouraged to consult with their healthcare providers.