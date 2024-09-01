Maryland's Car Rally Task Force breaks up nearly a dozen illegal "street takeovers" this weekend

BALTIMORE - Maryland law enforcement's initiative to crack down on illegal "street takeovers" continued this weekend when at least 11 gatherings were broken up in Maryland.

Maryland's Car Rally Task Force responded to the disturbances in parking lots and at intersections in Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Anne Arundel County and Prince George's County. Some of the locations had up to 200 participants, according to troopers.

Seven were arrested and a stolen vehicle and an illegal firearm were recovered.

"Police are really serious about shutting down these illegal takeovers, as they call them," Maryland State Police Spokesperson Elena Russo said last week.

Here's where the reported illegal driving exhibitions took place:

Saturday night

10:40 pm: 5710 A Wabash Avenue, Baltimore

5710 A Wabash Avenue, Baltimore 11:10 pm: 2880-2894 Rolling Rd, Windsor Mill

2880-2894 Rolling Rd, Windsor Mill 11:49 pm: 3030 Liberty Heights Ave, Baltimore

Sunday morning

12:07 am: 1801 Washington Blvd, Baltimore



1801 Washington Blvd, Baltimore 12:40 am: N Eutaw at W. North Ave, Baltimore

N Eutaw at W. North Ave, Baltimore 12:34 am: I-195 Park and Ride, Catonsville

I-195 Park and Ride, Catonsville 1:40 am: 7900 Governor Ritchie Hwy, Glen Burnie

7900 Governor Ritchie Hwy, Glen Burnie 2:22 am: 12705 Laurel-Bowie Rd, Laurel

12705 Laurel-Bowie Rd, Laurel 3:25 am: Konterra Dr and Sweitzer Ln, Laurel

Konterra Dr and Sweitzer Ln, Laurel 3:30 am: I-95 at Ebenezer Road/Philadelphia Road, White Marsh

I-95 at Ebenezer Road/Philadelphia Road, White Marsh 4 am: 812A Oregon Avenue, Linthicum Heights

The arrests include:

Daniel Linton, 20, of Port Deposit – charged with assault on police, malicious destruction of property, and related traffic offenses.

Sh'Nard Martinez-Eric Pope, 24, of Baltimore, Chase Andrew Cover, 19, of Halethorpe, and Alycia Destiny Cropper, 22, of Middle River were arrested and charged in connection with a stolen vehicle.

Christian Thayn Dean, 21, of Columbia, MD – charged with disorderly conduct.

William Starkey, 21, of Baltimore – charged with disorderly conduct.

Marcellus Cortez Swann, 33, of Baltimore – arrested for DUI and charged criminally for carrying a handgun while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The Maryland State Police was assisted by the Baltimore Police Department, and officers from the Baltimore County Police Department, Anne Arundel County Police Department and Prince George's County Police Department.

Maryland Car Rally Task Force

Law enforcement agencies from across the state formed a task force to combat these driving exhibitions.

Since June, the Maryland Car Rally Task Force has been addressing exhibition driving events, which are known to involve blocking public roads for dangerous stunts, disrupting traffic, causing property damage and posing risks to the public," according to the Maryland State Police.

The Maryland Car Rally Task Force increased patrols in hotspot areas.

"The Maryland Car Rally Task Force was formed to really go out and combat these large-scale illegal driving exhibition events that threaten public safety," Russo said.

Issues with "street takeovers"

Illegal car meetups have wreaked havoc on Maryland streets for years.

More than 130 incidents were recorded in 2023 alone, including in Baltimore City and Baltimore County.

Last October, an illegal car meetup in Baltimore County created a massive traffic jam. Then, in December, investigators said participants of an illegal meetup poured gasoline on the asphalt at a popular shopping center in Southeast Baltimore.

Law enforcement agencies from across the state have formed a task force to combat these driving exhibitions.

Harsher penalties

A new Maryland law went into effect in June that stiffens penalties for those caught street racing or exhibition driving.

Participants will now face mandatory court appearances and could spend up to a year in prison. Fines were also doubled to $1,000.

Video shows "street takeover"

A couple more "street takeovers" were disrupted during the weekend of August 24 in Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Prince George's County.

A video posted to social media showed a wild and illegal car meetup spinning out of control at the intersection of West North Avenue and Eutaw Place in Baltimore.

"What makes people want to do something like that to risk other people and their own life," Baltimore resident Latisha Howard said.

Troopers arrested at least five from those events.