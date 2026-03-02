Marylanders feel weather fatigue after recent snowfall, cold temperatures

Snow fell yet again in central Maryland on Monday afternoon and evening, leaving many hoping for warmer days

The State Highway Administration said it isn't worried about snow accumulation overnight, but it is concerned about icy roads, bridges, and overpasses for the Tuesday morning rush. It says crews started treating the roads on Monday afternoon.

"This is a weather event where we're not so much expecting accumulation, but we expect the roads to get kind of slushy and icy in the morning," said Shanteé Felix, from the State Highway Administration. "So not so much a plowing event, but more about going out there and treating the roads and treating the roads and making sure they don't get too slick."

Winter weather fatigue

Marylanders told WJZ that the cold temperatures are causing winter weather fatigue.

This winter has been one of the coldest in several years and now Marylanders are riding the temperature rollercoaster. Because of the cold, snow from the major winter storm in January stuck around on the ground longer than normal too.

Then, after temperatures reached 60 on Saturday, it returned to sub-30 and snowy on Monday.

"This weekend, short sleeve shirts, and now I'm back to wearing 1, 2, 3, 4, layers, so yeah, too many layers," said Cockeysville resident Emmanuel Hamwright.

Baltimore County residents said they are tired of winter, but Mother Nature just won't end its grip.

"It's been up and down and all around and we're definitely ready for it to go up," Cockeysville resident Elizabeth Kirk Jones said. "I'm looking forward to gardening, planting flowers. I'm ready for those daffodils to come up."

Below average snowfall totals

This winter is actually below average for snowfall totals. The airport has recorded more than 15 inches this year, and it averages about 20 inches per winter season.

"Here we go again. I wasn't too worried about it, but I'm getting ready for spring," Timonium resident Matt Meyer said. "I kind of enjoy the winter, but there's only so much."