Marylanders can now add their ID to Google Wallet, along with Apple Wallet

BALTIMORE -- Marylanders have another new, easy way to carry their driver's license or state ID, which will make getting through airport security faster.

Gov. Wes Moore on Thursday announced Maryland's launch of mobile ID on Google Wallet, the second mobile system approved for digital licenses and IDs in the state.

The state approved mobile IDs for Apple Wallet around this time last year.

The feature means anyone with Google Wallet or Apple Wallet can carry a digital version of their state identification or driver's license. It makes Maryland the second state to implement IDs in Apple Wallet.

"Maryland is leading the way in creating a more competitive and innovative digital environment while prioritizing accessibility and customer service," Gov. Moore said in a statement. "Maryland Mobile ID advances our administration's work to deliver safe and secure services that benefit all Marylanders."

The digital ID works at select TSA checkpoints at participating airports, and the state expects locations accepting mobile ID to grow. Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport are among participating airports.

For now, the digital ID isn't a replacement for a physical driver's license or state ID, which the department said Marylanders must continue to carry.

Visit the MVA website for more information about mobile ID in Google Wallet—including how to add it, and how to use it at an airport.