Extreme heat is on the way to Maryland. Here are the Baltimore area pools offering relief.

As a heat dome settles across the East Coast, bringing extreme heat to Maryland, public pools in the Baltimore area will be available to help residents cool down.

Due to dangerous heat and humidity expected across the state, WJZ's First Alert Weather Team has issued Alert Days from Wednesday, July 1, to Saturday, July 4.

Several jurisdictions will open cooling centers depending on the forecasted heat index. Find your nearest cooling center here.

Public pools in Maryland

The following counties have public pools available for residents:

Anne Arundel County

Anne Arundel County offers two indoor aquatics facilities for residents and non-residents who purchase a daily pass.

North Arundel Aquatic Center at 7888 Crain Highway South in Glen Burnie

Arundel Olympic Swim Center at 2690 Riva Road in Annapolis

Baltimore City

Baltimore's 22 indoor and outdoor pools are free, but advanced registration is encouraged. Residents must create an account through CivicRec to access any city pools.

Outdoor pools in Baltimore City:

Clifton Park Pool at 2013 Sinclair Lane

Patterson Park Pool at 148 S. Linwood Ave.

Riverside Park Pool at 1800 Covington Ave.

Druid Hill Park Pool at 800 Wyman Park Drive

Cherry Hill Splash Park at 101 Reedbird Avenue

Roosevelt Park Pool at 3500 Poole Street

C.C. Jackson Pool at 4910 Park Heights Ave.

Liberty Pool at 3901 Maine Ave.

O'Donnell Heights Pool at 1200 Gusryan St.

Murdock/Oliver Pool at 1400 East Lanvale St.

William McAbee Pool at 1323 N. Gilmore St.

Farring Baybrook Pool at 4501 Farring Ct.

ABC Park Splash Pad at 501 S. Catherine St.

Ambrose Kennedy Pool & Splash Pad at 1000 Ensor St.

Towanda Pool at 4100 Towanda Ave.

Coldstream Pool at 1401 Fillmore St.

Walter P Carter Pool at 820 E. 43rd St.

Greater Model Pool at 1051 W. Saratoga St.

Indoor pools in Baltimore City:

Cahill Pool at 4001 Clifton Ave.

Middle Branch/Cherry Hill Pool at 201 Reedbird Ave.

Callowhill Pool at 2821 Oakley Ave.

Chick Webb Pool at 1401 E. Monument St.

Baltimore County

Baltimore County does not have any free public pools and instead is home to many private swim clubs, YMCA locations and country clubs that require seasonal membership.

Harford County

While Harford County does not have any county-run, free public pools, several pools are available to non-members for a guest pass fee.

Aberdeen Family Swim Center at 615 Old Robinhood Rd in Aberdeen

Conowingo Pool at 4948 Conowingo Rd in Darlington

Rock Spring Swim Club at 454 Red Pump Rd in Bel Air

Howard County

Howard County operates two indoor pools open to residents who pay a daily fee or hold an annual membership.