Maryland Zoo drops ticket prices to $18 for winter season

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Just like the temperature, the Maryland Zoo's ticket prices are dropping this winter.

Admission goes from $24 down to $18 a person from December 1 to February 28. Children under two and zoo members can still come for free.

The lower price reflects the lower visitor and animal activity over the winter, the zoo said.

Some animals are more likely than others to be out in the cold at the zoo. Click here for a list of animals you can expect to see, or not see, during the cold winter months

"The variety of animals you'll be able to see each day depends on the weather conditions. We make every effort to give our guests an amazing experience, but the health and safety of the animals are always our top priorities," said Maryland Zoo President & CEO, Kirby Fowler, said in a statement.

Click here to reserve your tickets and learn more about a winter visit at the zoo.