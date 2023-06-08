Maryland Zoo closing early Thursday due to poor air quality
BALTIMORE -- The Maryland Zoo will close at noon Thursday due to poor air quality in the region, the zoo announced Thursday.
Visitors are encouraged to monitor the zoo website for reopening information.
WJZ will be keeping you updated on air quality in the region.
