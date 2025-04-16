Baltimore City implements youth engagement strategy to deter crime ahead of spring break

Baltimore City has activated its youth safety engagement strategy to deter violence in the city ahead of spring break, Mayor Brandon Scott said Tuesday.

The strategy directs violence intervention partners to conduct outreach where young people are likely to gather.

The mayor said youth engagement teams were deployed in the last two weeks to start establishing their presence in some high-traffic areas.

What is Baltimore's youth engagement strategy?

The effort to deter violent crime is part of the city's Summer Youth Engagement Strategy, which was first launched in 2023.

The initiative combines a non-traditional curfew with programs for young people to enjoy in safe environments.

Over the past two summers, the youth engagement strategy has helped to reduce youth violence and victimization, according to the mayor's office.

The latest activation is a continuation of the summer engagement initiative.

"It's on all of us to ensure our young people are safe and avoid behaviors that put themselves and others in danger," Mayor Scott said. "As we approach the warmer months, it is imperative that we put boots on the ground and support Baltimore's young people in our collective effort to prioritize their safety."

As part of the crime prevention effort, the Mayor's Office and Baltimore City Department of Recreation and Parks (BCRP) launched 27 spring break opportunities with about 630 young people registered.

The mayor's office has also launched BCRP's mobile recreation unit in communities that have limited access to facilities.

How does Baltimore's youth engagement strategy reduce crime?

Baltimore City's Youth Engagement Strategy aims to reduce crime by providing young people with activities and opportunities when school is out for spring or summer break.

According to the mayor's office, community partners will be active on Friday and Saturday nights and Sunday nights on holiday weekends through the end of the summer.

Staff members will work to engage and build relationships with young people in the city. They will also work to de-escalate conflicts, prevent violence and provide resources when needed.

The city has entered into a partnership with B-360, a non-profit that focuses on dirt bike culture and aims to empower young people and get them interested in STEM education.

B-360's location in downtown Baltimore will serve as a youth and teen center where young people can learn or receive tutoring.

The city has also activated youth engagement partners, including For My Kidz, Redesigning Minds, The Movement Team, and The PEACE Team.

The city will hold events to engage young people throughout the week, ending with a Spring Break Teen Fest on Saturday, April 19, in Druid Hill Park.

Crime down in Baltimore City

According to Mayor Scott, Youth shooting victimizations dropped by 66% in 2024, and aggravated assault victimizations dropped by 31%.

Overall, the city has seen a drop in crime in recent years, which the mayor credits to the city's Comprehensive Violence Prevention Plan.

As of April 1, homicides are down 22% and non-fatal shootings decreased by 28% compared to 2024.

So far in 2025, violent crime has decreased by 20% and about 600 guns have been recovered by police, according to data from the mayor's office.