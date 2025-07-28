Maryland releases plan to strengthen youth behavioral health system amid "urgent need for reform," health officials say

The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) released a plan to strengthen the state's youth behavioral health system amid an "urgent need for reform," officials said.

The guide aims to expand crisis services for children, address staffing shortages and provide more support for families.

"Urgent need for reform"

The five-step plan comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that nearly 30% of Maryland middle and high school students report feeling sad or hopeless.

According to the MDH, more than 100 young people die each year from drug or alcohol overdoses, and suicide is the leading cause of death for people between the ages of 10 and 24.

"The roadmap is a vital next step in our response to the urgent needs of Maryland youth," said Alyssa Lord, the Deputy Secretary for Behavioral Health.

Strengthening Maryland's youth behavioral health system

The plan identifies several goals to strengthen Maryland's youth behavioral health system.

MDH hopes to increase partnerships with other agencies and organizations to expand services. Currently, the system has a number of resources, including the 211 hotline and 988 hotline, which families can use during crises. Maryland is also one of 11 states to have a Youth Mental Health Corps, which connects young people with trained personnel.

Despite this, MDH said families have reported that resources are not easily accessible or widely shared.

The department plans to expand and streamline resources for families, adding them to a web portal and investing in additional outreach efforts.

Through the plan, the MDH also aims to bolster early intervention programs to help identify behavioral and mental health issues earlier on.

The department will look at data from other states to determine whether services should be provided even before a diagnosis is given. Officials will also work with Medicaid to encourage follow-ups after screenings.

According to the department, the earlier intervention could help families save money in the long term. According to the guide, it could take Maryland longer to adopt these changes due to the shared responsibility across several agencies.

The plan also includes strategies to increase a diverse and sustainable workforce to ensure the system is effective.

"Nationally, even as the need for behavioral health services continues to rise, 122 million individuals live in a mental health professional shortage area," the MDH said in its guide.

In Maryland, nearly 80% of behavioral health programs for youth have staffing vacancies, according to the department. MDH hopes to combat this by identifying gaps in training and investing in the development of health providers.

The plan aims to expand in-home care to address the needs of children with disabilities, those in the LGBTQ+ community, and those who are in foster care or are part of military families.

The MDH also plans to engage more with families who use youth behavioral health services. This will help the department determine new policies and develop a more effective system.

In its long-term plan, the department acknowledges that reform will not happen overnight.

"...While some parts of the PBHS are currently working well, there is significant room for improvement to ensure that services are family-centered, easy to navigate and access when needed, and that the system is person-centered and culturally responsive," the Department of Health said.