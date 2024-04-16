I-70 bridge in Baltimore County to be closed Tuesday for remembrance of slain work zone workers

BALTIMORE -- Commuters may need to take an alternate route Tuesday as part of I-70 will be closed for a remembrance event for people who have died in work zone crashes.

The westbound I-70 bridge over I-695 will be closed from 5:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a National Work Zone Awareness Week event honoring the six workers killed in a high-speed crash on I-695.

I-70 access to and from I-695 and the Security Boulevard Park and ride lot will remain open, officials said.

Drivers traveling westbound I-70 from the park and ride will be detoured to the outer loop of I-695, then to westbound US 40 (Baltimore National Pike) to northbound US 29 (Columbia Pike) and back to westbound I-70, officials said.

Work Zone Safety Unity Ride

In addition to the I-70 event, up to 350 cars will be participating in a Work Zone Safety Unity Ride that begins at noon along I-695.

Officials said the procession will travel at the posted speed, and drivers should expect brief ramp closures for the event.

The route is as follows:

Start from a BWI Airport lot off MD 176 (Dorsey Road) near WB&A Road

East on MD 176 to northbound I-97, then onto the inner loop of I-695 to northbound I-83

North on I-83 to southbound MD 45 (York Road) and end at the Maryland State Fairgrounds.

I-695 Crash Killed 6

The deadly crash happened on happened on March 22, 2023 near I-70 and Security Square Boulevard in Baltimore County. The two drivers involved were criminally charged.

Melachi Brown was driving at 121 mph when his car was clipped by a car driven by Lisa Lea, who was attempting to change lanes. Lea's car careened into the work zone and struck the workers.

Lea is due back in court next month. Brown has been sentenced to a year and a half in prison.

Maryland State Police identified the six contract workers who were killed as Rolando Ruiz, 46, of Laurel; Carlos Orlando Villatoro Escobar, 43, of Frederick; Jose Armando Escobar, 52, of Frederick; Mahlon Simmons III, 31, of Union Bridge; Mahlon Simmons II, 52, of Union Bridge; and Sybil Lee Dimaggio, 46, of Glen Burnie.