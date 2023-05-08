Maryland women's lacrosse returns to NCAA Tournament for 33rd year in a row

The Maryland women's lacrosse team is headed to its 33rd-straight NCAA Tournament.

The Terps will travel to Harrisonburg, Virginia for the first and second rounds. They will play Drexel in the first round at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 12.

If they win, the Terps will play either No. 7 James Madison or Army on Sunday in the second round.

In the first ever meeting between the two teams, the Terps beat Drexel earlier this season, 15-9, behind six goals from Libby May and a career-high 14 draw controls from Shaylan Ahearn. A week later, Maryland narrowly fell to James Madison, 8-7.

Maryland leads the nation with 38 NCAA appearances and are also tops in wins (78), final fours (28), championship game appearances (22) and NCAA titles (14).

The Terps 33 consecutive appearances (1990-2023, minus 2020 due to COVID-19) is also the longest in the country.

Maryland lost in the third round last year to No. 3 Boston College, 17-16, for just its second loss of the season.

This year, the Terps (14-6) lost in the third round of the Big Ten Tournament.

May leads Maryland with 58 goals, while Eloise Clevenger leads the team with 44 assists.