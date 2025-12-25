Maryland road crews urge caution ahead of post-Christmas wintry weather

Maryland's State Highway Administration is urging caution to travelers returning from their holiday destination, with a wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow expected on Friday.

WJZ's First Alert Weather Team reports that there is an increasing opportunity for freezing rain, sleet and snow Friday afternoon into Friday night across central Maryland, greater Baltimore and portions of the eastern shore.

AAA says the Dec. 26 is a peak travel day, with thousands returning from their holiday destinations But in Maryland, the wintry weather could complicate the drive.

"This storm's going to start as rain everywhere, so we can't pre-treat like we normally do ahead of a snowstorm, because the rain will simply just wash the materials off the roadway," said SHA spokesperson Charlie Gischlar.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Cecil, Harford, Baltimore, Carroll and Howard counties, and Baltimore City, beginning at noon.

However, state highway officials say drivers traveling west in the morning may encounter winter weather around 7 a.m. or 8 a.m., the wintry mix could hit the area near the I-95 corridor between 11 a.m. and noon.

The Maryland State Highways Administration says crews will carefully monitor the pavement temperatures and air temperatures and be ready to salt the roads.

"Watch it on the elevated section of the highway. Ice is nobody's friend, and this is gonna start as an ice component, so that's gonna be the issue here," Gischlar said. "You know, as the temperatures begin to cool, that's when it's gonna start to freeze, so the elevated sections of highway, they freeze first."

Drivers prepare for post-Christmas wintry mix

Drivers told WJ they are planning to be extra careful on Friday just in case they encounter some ice, and slick road conditions..

"Don't hit the breaks out of nowhere, just focus on the turns, let the car do what it needs to do," said driver Sam Lindenmuth.

"Slow and steady, don't be too proud," added Ryan Ekey. "If you feel like you have to pull off the road, pull off the road, and just slow and steady."

You can go to this website to check the conditions along your route before you hit the road.