Maryland Weather: Wintry mix will bring light ice accumulations to Baltimore Thursday, heavier in Western MD

BALTIMORE — Thursday is a WJZ Alert Day because of the potential for winter weather and then rounds of rain.

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Garrett and Allegany Counties starting Wednesday evening until 1 am on Friday.

A wintry mix starts predawn Thursday through the morning rush hour.

Once it stops, then all rain for the rest of the day. Rain could become heavy at times.

Ice accumulations in #Baltimore will be light, and heavier in Western Maryland.

Rain totals will in 1 to 2 inches by Friday morning.

It will be clear and cold tonight, with low temperatures falling well into the 20s across the area.

Wednesday will start with sunshine and clouds, but the clouds will thicken and lower as the day goes on. Temperatures will reach the low 40s by afternoon.

The much-advertised storm system will approach our area by Wednesday night. Precipitation will likely hold off until after midnight, as temperatures hover in most areas in the low 30s.

The coldest temperatures will occur across Western Maryland and this is where the wintry precipitation will start first. It will begin as snow and sleet and change to freezing rain as warmer air a few thousand feet above the ground moves in.

In the Baltimore Area, expect the wintry weather to begin as early as 4-5 AM then spread across the region through the morning rush hour.

Little to no significant accumulation is expected, however well west of I-95 it will be a different story. Ice accumulations are possible from Carroll & Frederick Co. and points westward into Garrett Co. Garrett & Allegany Co. will stay cold enough for the duration of the event for significant icing to occur.

Areas farther east will switch to rain by afternoon, with the I-95 corridor and the Eastern Shore seeing a changeover occurring quickly through the morning Thursday.

Little to no significant ice accumulations are expected in the Baltimore Area, however a few slick spots may occur toward the start of the event early Thursday morning.

The rest of Thursday for most of the region will be very wet and occasionally breezy, with the possibility of heavy rainfall at times.

Rain totals could exceed 2" in some isolated spots, but in general between 1-2" of total rainfall can be expected by late Thursday night. The storm system will move quickly out of the area, and most areas will be rain-free by Friday morning.

The rest of Friday and the weekend will be dry with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and highs in the 40s. Lows will dip into the 20s and 30s through Sunday. It will remain dry through Wednesday of next week with sun and clouds and highs in the 40s.