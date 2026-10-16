Maryland weather whiplash, strong storms followed by a gusty chill

Friday and Saturday are First Alert Weather Days in Maryland, due to quickly changing weather conditions, including strong gusty winds, big temperatures swings, and a round of strong storms.

Warm and windy Friday, evening strong storms possible

A warm front lifts through the state Friday morning, bringing pockets of fog, mist, drizzle, and a few showers. Once the warm front is north of us mid to late morning, expect rapidly clearing skies and warming temperatures. Highs reach the lower 80s. Winds will increase out of the southwest at 10 to 25 mph with gusts 30 to 35 mph.

A cold front will bring a fast-moving line of strong to severe storms across central and eastern Maryland this evening. The window for the strongest storms will between 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Damaging wind gusts and brief heavy downpours are the main threats with any storms. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, but the chance remains very low.

Showers linger into the overnight hours with breeezy conditions and falling temperatures. The weather will be raw, damp, and chilly with wind-chills falling into the 40s.

Temperature whiplash Saturday, chilly winds howl

Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s on Saturday morning, with winds gusting 25 to 35 mph. The breeze will make it feel chillier. It'll be a very brisk start to the Baltimore Running Festival. Wind-chills Saturday morning will range from the upper 30s to the lower 40s for the first several hours of the morning. A few morning showers are possible in Baltimore before 8 a.m. Saturday.

Clouds hang tough Saturday giving it a gray and chilly feeling all day. Highs will top out in the middle 50s, but with the gusty winds, wind-chills will be in the 40s most of the day.

Frosty start then a fantastic Sunday across Maryland,

The first widespread frost of the season is likely Sunday morning for areas along and north & west of I-95. Despite a cold start to the day, sunshine will send temperatures back into the mid and upper 50s on Sunday afternoon, with much less wind.

Frost and possibly freeze alerts are possible Sunday morning across much of central and western Maryland. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer to Sunday morning.

Sunday is our WJZ First Alert Weather Team pick of the weekend. After the frosty and cold start, the weather quickly turns gorgeous and more comfortable Sunday afternoon.