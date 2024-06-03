Maryland Weather: Warm and muggy, showers & storms Wednesday

BALTIMORE - Isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible this evening & again on Tuesday. Widespread storms are likely Wednesday.

Variable clouds with isolated showers are possible through this evening. Many neighborhoods will not see a shower, but a few places could get a 10 to 15 minute shower or thunderstorm. Temperatures will be rather warm in the lower to middle 80s. Any shower activity should diminish before midnight. Patchy areas of fog may develop tonight.

Tuesday will be similar to Monday with warm and muggy weather. Any morning patchy fog will burn off to hazy sunshine. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 80s. Isolated storms will be possible during the afternoon and evening. Some of the storms could have heavy downpours.

Dense fog is possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Please be careful if you will be on the roads. Showers and storms will move into the area Wednesday and continue through Wednesday night. The rain from these storms will be beneficial and we are not expecting any severe weather.

After some early showers Thursday, we'll see partial clearing, breezy, and very warm weather. Highs will top out in the upper 80s.

An upper level low pressure system will be pivoting through the area Friday through Sunday. We'll see variable clouds during the day with isolated to scattered showers possible, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will top out in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

There are indications we will see heat and humidity build mid to late next week as a large area of high pressure noses into the area.