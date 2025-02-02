Maryland Weather: Roller coaster temps expected this week

BALTIMORE-- We are closely monitoring the forecast as we progress through the week, with temperatures fluctuating between mild and chilly conditions.

Overnight, temperatures will drop into the lower 30s under partly cloudy skies. By Monday, conditions will remain partly cloudy with afternoon highs reaching the mid-to-upper 50s. A few locations could even approach 60 degrees.

Temperatures will stay mild on Tuesday, with highs again in the 50s. However, a cold front will sweep through the region, ushering in a drop in temperatures by Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Lows Tuesday night will fall back into the lower 30s, and by Wednesday afternoon, high temperatures will struggle to climb past the mid-30s.

In addition to the colder air, we are watching a developing storm system moving in from the southwest on Wednesday. This system could bring a wintry mix to portions of the region by Wednesday afternoon, potentially creating hazardous travel conditions. An Alert Day may be issued for Wednesday due to the risk of ice accumulation.

The greatest potential for significant icing will be north and west of Baltimore. However, even the city itself could see a light glaze of ice before precipitation transitions to rain. There is also the possibility of some sleet mixing in at times.

Wednesday night will remain cold, with temperatures dipping back into the lower 30s. By Thursday, highs will rebound into the low-to-mid 50s, though scattered showers are expected to persist.

As we close out the workweek, temperatures on Friday will range from the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Another system is expected to impact the region over the weekend, bringing another round of precipitation. Some areas could see a wintry mix at the onset before transitioning to rain.

Saturday will be the coldest day of the weekend, with highs only reaching the upper 30s to lower 40s. By Sunday, temperatures will recover into the mid-50s.

We will continue to keep you updated on the potential for wintry weather over the next few days. The good news is that we do not anticipate a prolonged winter storm. Stay tuned for further updates as we refine the forecast.

