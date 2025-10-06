Rain chances & cooler weather return to Maryland by mid-week

If you've been enjoying the sunshine and mild feel lately, soak it up today because some big changes are coming midweek.

Tonight Around Maryland

We'll stay warm this afternoon with highs in the low to mid-80s across central Maryland. It'll feel a touch more humid than the weekend, but skies will stay mostly sunny. Tonight, we'll slip back into the mid-50s to low 60s. A little fog could pop up near the Bay and in low-lying spots, but most places stay clear.

Mid-week Rain Across Maryland

Tuesday will start dry, but clouds will build through the day. Showers will move in late, and by Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, expect a round of rain across the Baltimore area. Some places could even hear a rumble of thunder.

We could see about a half-inch of rain—helpful with the dry spell we've been in. By Wednesday afternoon, the rain will move out, skies may brighten, and the wind will really kick up. Gusts could top 20 to 30 mph, and temperatures will drop fast. By Wednesday night, we're talking upper 30s to low 40s around Baltimore—the coldest night so far this fall.

Maryland Weekend Outlook

Thursday and Friday will definitely have a chill in the air. Daytime highs only reach the low to mid-60s, and nights will dip back into the upper 30s and low 40s. Folks west of the city might even see some frost in the mornings.

Over the weekend, another system to our south could drift closer and bring more clouds and a few showers, especially Sunday. Temperatures will stay on the cooler side, mainly in the 60s.