Maryland Weather: Alert Days Ahead for coldest temperatures in years

BALTIMORE -- The WJZ First Alert Weather Team has issued First Alert Weather Days for dangerous cold and bitter & brutal wind chills now through Thursday morning.

The big story over the next few days will be the bitterly cold temperatures across the area, marking the coldest stretch of the year so far.

After highs barely reaching the 20s Monday afternoon, overnight temperatures are expected to plunge into the single digits and teens. Northwest winds will create wind chills dropping to near or below zero across the region. The National Weather Service has issued a cold weather advisory for most of Maryland overnight. There is a strong likelihood the advisory will be extended into Tuesday night, as even colder wind chills are expected.

On Tuesday, skies will be mostly cloudy, with only a slim chance of flurries. Otherwise, the forecast looks dry. Afternoon temperatures are expected to remain in the teens to near 20, with wind chills likely staying in the single digits throughout the day.

By Tuesday night, low temperatures will drop into the mid-single digits across the area, with some spots nearing zero. Wind chill values will range from the single digits to the teens below zero by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine, with highs in the upper teens to near 20. Wednesday night will bring another round of frigid temperatures, with lows again dipping into the single digits. However, a gradual rebound is expected, with highs around 30 on Thursday afternoon.

The warming trend continues Friday. After a morning low in the teens, afternoon highs will climb to the mid-30s. Nighttime temperatures will remain chilly heading into the weekend, with lows Saturday morning in the upper teens to near 20. Saturday afternoon will see highs near 40.

By Saturday night and Sunday night, temperatures will dip into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Sunday afternoon will bring milder conditions, with highs reaching the mid-40s.

Looking ahead, the next storm system is expected to approach the area Monday, bringing a chance for showers and high temperatures near 40 degrees.